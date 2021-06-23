Pakistan judoka Shah Hussain qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE: Pakistan judoka Shah Hussain Shah has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on continental quota in –100kg event. “The International Judo Federation (IJF) has informed the Pakistan Olympic Association that Shah Hussain

has secured Continental quota place in –100kg event of judo at Tokyo Olympics,” a spokesman for the POA said on Wednesday. “It will be the second time that Shah Hussain will be participating in the Olympic Games representing Pakistan. Shah Hussain has won medals in the Commonwealth and South Asian Games for Pakistan,” the spokesman added. POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan has congratulated Shah Hussain for securing Olympic berth for the consecutive second time. The POA President paid tribute to his parents who worked real hard to train and support their son. It is pertinent to mention that his father Hussain Shah won bronze medal in boxing at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988. With Shah Hussain inclusion, Pakistan has earned participation in athletics, badminton, judo, shooting and swimming events of Tokyo Games 2020.













