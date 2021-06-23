Shehbaz voices concern over brewing power, LNG crises

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concern and alarm over reports of a brewing new gas and electricity crisis.

In a statement Shehbaz said the reports of a new crisis of gas and electricity shortages and disruptions for consumers from next month are unfortunate and deeply concerning. He said the PTI government is adding to the problems of the country and the people every day with the worst administrative sabotage of the country in its entire history.

He said on the one hand, the increase in tax on RLNG will increase the cost and on the other hand, the supply of electricity and gas will be affected. He pointed out that the closure of the RLNG plant from next month will lead to the production of electricity from expensive fuels such as diesel and furnace oil. This he said will Increase the cost of electricity production and will further increase the burden of inflation on the people which is reprehensible and regrettable.

The PML-N president said despite the availability of affordable power generation facility, PTI government’s mismanagement is creating a cost and consumer crisis.

Gas and electricity outages will affect industrial activities and the business environment. This will have negative effects on the already strained economy, he added.

He warned that if the repair and cleaning work of the plant is not stopped, the nation will have to bear the brunt of it in case of heavy payment.

Shehbaz also said the government’s allegations of breach of rules and regulations by the power generating company should be investigated.

The first example is that despite the availability of additional and cheaper sources of electricity, the government is generating expensive electricity and carrying out load shedding, he said.