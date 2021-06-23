Russian delegation from locomotive company visits PR

A ten-member Russian delegation from Sinara Transport Machines, STM, visited Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi’s Diesel shed, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi office. STM is a leading name in Russia’s transport engineering sector for its expertise in building and maintenance of electric and diesel locomotives, said a news release on Tuesday. Delegation highly admired arduous works and efforts of staff and labour in carrying out routine maintenance and troubleshooting of locomotives. During a visit to the control room in the DS office, members of the delegation were inspired from manually controlling and observing the location of passenger and freight trains within the division. The delegation expressed its deep interest in working with PR and offered its services wherever required in the rolling stock of Pakistan Railways. DS Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul thanked the delegation for its offer and added that their cooperation and collaborative working of PR and STM would pave a new way for strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.













