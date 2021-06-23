Amenity plots in past used for residential, commercial purposes in Karachi: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said amenity plots in the past have generally been used for residential and commercial purposes in megalopolis in connivance with the city’s departmental authorities and metropolitan corporation.

Meeting with the people affected by the apex court’s ruling to demolish illegal constructions across the city, President said, “I think CJP has ordered to halt illegalities in allotments of plots and construction of buildings on residential and amenity plots”.

He also stressed upon the builders to change their attitude and to act responsibly while dealing with such matters.

Dr. Arif Alvi assured the affected people he would raise and communicate their legal concerns in his own way on different forums.

Earlier, members of Association of Builders And Developers ABAD, affectees of Court’s demolition orders including residents of Nasla Tower, Gujjar Nalla, Alladin Park and representatives of South City Hospital briefed the President in detail about their apprehensions and concerns.

President Dr. Arif Alvi was told that about 40 to 50 thousand families would be affected by the demolition.

They complained that no action was ordered against the officers involved in allowing such illegal constructions. Nasla Towers residents apprised the President that the building was approved by the concerned quarters.

In the light of the court orders, about 900 buildings would be demolished, participants of the meeting informed President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Affected people also requested the President to help resolve their problems.