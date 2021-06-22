‘Govt not wary of APC’: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not wary of the yet another All Parties Conference (APC) convened by the opposition and it would complete its constitutional term.

During a meeting with PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan at the Governor’s House here, he said the opposition parties were bent upon politics of confrontation which was against the spirit of democracy, adding that the opposition had an axe to grind.

Governor Punjab said the opposition parties were averse to grant the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis, adding that the opposition must abandon its strategy of creating hurdles in the passage of the legislation to recognize services of the overseas Pakistanis to the country.

Sarwar said the government had nothing to do with cases against opposition leaders in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as all institutions were independent.

He said the cases against the opposition leadership were instituted during the past regimes, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in fair accountability.

“Corruption must be eradicated for the stability of Pakistan and the government will support accountability institutions to root out corruption for good”, he said.

He said the government would complete its constitutional term, and there was no chance of general elections before 2023.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to refuse airbases to the US had been taken in line with the national interests, adding that people of Pakistan stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government had achieved many milestones on the economic front and everyone was acknowledging the economic development and stability of Pakistan except the opposition.