Rs 100 bn to be spent on Peshawar’s development, beautification: Kamran Bangash



Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday apprised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that the provincial government would spend Rs.100 billion this fiscal year on the development projects and beautification of the historical Peshawar city.

Replying to ANP parliamentary leader, Sardar Hussain Babak’s criticism during the budget speech, Kamran Bangash said that KP was the most fortunate province which successfully overcame the challenge of the largest displacement, natural calamities and won the lengthy war against the invisible enemy through support of its people.

Giving details of development projects in the pipeline , he said that the city’s largest park with amusement facilities stretching over 240 Kanals would be built in Peshawar city along the ring road.

He said that to overcome traffic congestion on GT road, the provincial government was shifting the bus stand to Chugalpura with an estimated cost of Rs.5 billion rupees.

Kamran said that two international level stadiums, Hayatabad Sports Complex and Arbab Niaz Stadium would be inaugurated this year to give the best sporting facilities to youth.

He said that work on the construction on the southern portion of the ring road and small industrial zone in Zangalai area would be started this year.

Replying to a question of MPA Samar Balour , he said that the government was willing to negotiate with owners of the Raj Kapoor and Dalip Kumar house, however, he made it clear the government would take possession of these houses keeping in view its cultural and heritage importance.

Kamran said that the government was striving to resolve all issues of teachers, however, he said it did not suit teachers to come on roads for agitation.

He said that the university properties and shops were given on a lease at throughway prices after universities autonomy through Act 2012.

He informed the assembly that the government had released Rs.4 billion to universities in last three years, besides allocation of funds for development projects and grants received from the federal government.