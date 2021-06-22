Nadia Jamil announced she is cancer free

Pakistani actor Nadia Jamil took to Instagram to announce the happy news that she has finally beat cancer, which was diagnosed last year in April.

The Damsa actor shared a picture of herself in a simple blue shirt with the caption, “Officially cancer free. All tests cancer free.”

She thanked everyone for their prayers and love while continuing, “I have some nerve damage in my feet due 2 the brutal chemotherapy, but I shall live 2 dance my way.”

She further shared her experience of her journey. She ended her caption with, “Thank YOU so much.”

Many fans dropped in their congratulations and love on Nadia’s post. Some fans also commented how happy they were for her, while one fan wrote, “I am so glad I could be a part of your journey.”