Fawad calls for opposition’s ‘positive contribution’ towards Pakistan’s betterment

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the opposition parties had the right to criticize the government policies but they should also give their long due ‘positive contribution’ towards the betterment of Pakistan.

“Opposition should come up with their suggestions, we (the government) are ready to consider them,” he said while participating in the federal budget debate in the National Assembly.

He said the public had given the mandate to their elected representatives to find a solution of their problems at this August forum of the Parliament through effective legislation.

“A message should go from the House that the elected representatives are discussing their problems and finding out solutions to the confronted issues,” he said.

Fawad invited the opposition parties to make collective efforts for progress and developing of the country, asking them “Let us know, how can we unanimously move ahead? We are ready to move together, but for the God sake, you must shun the tendencies of negative politics. Please come to positive politics, and we together move forward the country – Pakistan.”

The minister was of the view that the country needed national unity on larger issues, highlighting the importance of electoral and judicial reforms and a vibrant foreign policy.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had submitted as many as 49 amendments in the Election Act aimed at ensuring transparent elections in the country and strengthening the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the opposition should give their suggestions on the electoral reforms bill, if they were not agreeing with the amendments suggested by the government.

“It is of foremost importance that there should be electoral reforms.”

Similarly, he said the country needed judicial reforms to remove flaws from the existing system, evolve a mechanism of judges’ appointment and constitution of Supreme Court benches.

Besides, he said the situation in Afghanistan was worsening and it could have a negative impact on Pakistan, so the political leadership should focus on the foreign policy related matters to evolve an effective strategy to tackle the confronted challenges.

Fawad regretted that so far the opposition held no serious debate on the federal budget, asking them to give their proposals for national development and welfare of the common man if they were not agreeing with the budgetary proposals of the government.

He said it seemed that the Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif had no control over his party as he repeatedly talked about ‘joint efforts’ on floor of the House, but gave no response when asked to constitute a focal group for the dialogue.

“Leader of the Opposition is Shehbaz Sharif, but it seems that the party decisions are taken by someone else,” he said asking the PML-N to first decide that who the decision-making authority was within the party; and then contact the government for the dialogue.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the total volume of the federal budget was around over Rs 8000 billion. During the current year, the tax revenue collection remained around Rs 4,700-Rs 4800 billion and they were expecting that the tax collection would be Rs 5700 billion during the next fiscal year. He said there would be a budget deficit of around Rs 3,000 billion.

He went on to say that major expenditures were included– Rs 2000 billion for debt servicing, Rs 700 billion for pay and pension allowance and the defence budget.

“We could not enhance our defence budget for the last three years with the ratio as our neigbour country was increasing,” he said.

Terming the period of 2008 to 2018 a decade of darkness for Pakistan, the minister said the total foreign debt of the country was only Rs 6,000 billion from 1947 to 2008 which had surged to Rs 26,000 billion during 2008-2018.

The minister said suddenly our foreign debt had started to increase to Rs 26,000 billion during 2008 to 2018 when Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif came into power.

He said luxurious projects like Sahiwal Coal Power Plant were set up. “Earlier, we were not paying a single penny to the power plants but the past government started paying compulsory payments under the head of capacity charges to them. After 2018, now, we have to pay Rs 900 billion under capacity payment charges to them whether they generate power or not,” he added.

He said in 2023 which would be an election year, we have to pay Rs 1500 billion under the capacity payment charges. Fawad said today the situation was that we were paying Rs 2000 billion per year in debt servicing..

He said the country has capacity to generate 30,000 MW but the transmission system has only capacity to transmit 24,000 MW. “Who is responsible for this,” the minister questioned.

The minister said under the 18th constitutional amendment, a big share of revenue went to the provinces.

He said Rs 1600-1700 billion went to the Sindh province over the last two years under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. He said another Rs 700-750 billion would go to the province during the next fiscal year. He however regretted that the provincial government of Sindh has done nothing worthwhile for the provision of basic amenities to the people.

He said this was the reason that the prime minister had stood up against corruption. Some families were purchasing properties in London, Dubai, Canada and USA with the looted and plundered money, he added.

The minister said the incumbent government under the leadership of Imran Khan has put the country on the right track.

He lauded the services of country’s scientists, engineers and youth that owing to their efforts, Pakistan not only started manufacturing all the COVID-19 related protective gears and ventilators but was also now a major exporter of these equipment in the region.