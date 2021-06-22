Jia Ali spills the beans about getting married at 48

Model turned actor Jia Ali, 48, recently tied the knot with cricket coach Imran Idrees in a small ceremony.

The wedding came as a surprise for many and now, Jia has shared details about how it all happened!

Talking to host Nida Yasir on the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan, Jiah opened up about how the two hit it off, sharing that they had first talked about four-five years ago via Facebook messages when Imran reached out to her to attend an event in Hong Kong.

While that didn’t really do much for them as a couple, Imran left a mark on Jia, who was left thoroughly impressed with one interaction thanks to his eloquence and respectful tone.

The event was panned, and the two didn’t get talked again until much later – as in, just about four months ago!

“One day I remembered him about four months ago and I messaged him for certain help,” shared Jia Ali, and that’s when they started really talking.

“He came to Karachi on April 1 with his rishta For a moment I was like ‘Is this an April Fools joke?’ but he was so sure on the phone that he’s coming with a rishta and I knew then that he isn’t one to joke,” said Jia.

The couple then shared that their families are also over the moon with their union. “My brothers are extremely happy. Firstly, I am the only sister and then even the brothers who have gotten married were always concerned about when I would marry Some even held off their own!” said Jia Ali, referencing her brother Munna Mushtaq, the photographer and stylist who is unmarried.

“Even his family, his two sisters and four brothers have accepted me with open arms, and so much love,” shared the model. Jia Ali then shed light on how her husband is about four-five years younger than her and that he isn’t as late to marriage as she is by Pakistani standards at 48.