Nadra head job notification: Establishment Div sticks to its stance

Contrary to the established norms that the Establishment Division issues high profile appointment notification, the Interior Ministry notified the appointment of Tariq Malik as National Database and Registration Authority chairman on Monday.

Earlier, the Establishment Division on June 18 had written to the Interior Ministry objecting to the summary moved to the cabinet by the Interior Ministry, saying that the ministry moved the appointment summary on June 9 without consulting the Establishment Division, so the ministry had better issue notification by itself, instead of looking towards the Establishment Division. Now, following the advice, the Interior Ministry has issued the notification itself.

The Law and Justice Department may scrutinize the letter as citing section 33 of the Nadra ordinance 2000, the Establishment Division wants the appointment summary to be referred to the law and justice department for clarity.

Though the notification sets the office ready for Tariq Malik, the fact that the Establishment Division advised the Interior Ministry to issue the letter on its own may create troubles for him in the future. Tariq Malik’s appointment for the top office of Nadra was approved by the federal cabinet on June 9. Earlier, Tariq Malik was with the United Nations Development Programme.