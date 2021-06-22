Women, Covid and gender-based violence

Covid-19 disaster has triggered rise in the cases of gender-based violence and stress among women in the wake of coronavirus situation and subsequent lockdowns imposed across the world. Rapid increase in incidence of domestic violence has now been recognised globally. Thus, United Nations has already taken initiatives to combat the worldwide surge in domestic violence against women in the form of women battering and women rights abuse. In some cases, physical form of domestic violence was accompanied by acts of aggression, coercion, and intimidation. Nevertheless, family stress was also identified as a harmful condition to be contrasted with the family unit’s smooth functioning. Under the difficult situations of stress and violence created by contagious disease, women have demonstrated substantial level of resilience and capacity to sustain under dangerous circumstances.

Women’s natural abilities and their emotional capabilities of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy and threats have enabled them to fight with unimaginable Covid-19 situations in and outside their homes. It can be argued that domestic violence and stress have been further reinforced by wrong notions of prevalent social structure and family dynamics. Domestic hardships, house labour, loneliness, work-insecurity and gender-based discriminatory attitudes are attributed to social structure. Mental and emotional strain caused by the above factors has severely affected women’s emotional abilities to meet changing household needs. Consequently, clash between personal values and family expectations produced feelings of anger, dissatisfaction, and anxiety, which destabilised the levels of women’s emotional resilience and generated the sources of escalated violence against women.

Study of domestic violence and stress has acquired great significance in these days of human catastrophe. The issues of domestic violence and stress have received much attention of researchers, social activists and policy-makers. Most of the researchers appear to base their theoretical frameworks on patriarchal theory. Proponents of this theory believe that man holds power and authority and has a dominant family position. This theory further submits that, throughout history, males have dominated, and women were treated as men’s possessions. Thus, the theory is considered useful to explore the root-causes of domestic violence and stress even under present strange circumstances.

The extent and effect of domestic violence under Covid-19 restrictions reflect women’s level of social acceptance dependent on societal, technological, economic and idiosyncratic factors. Social acceptance of women does not keep pace with growing leadership opportunities for women. The lack of safe working environment and legal protection of women in society are also considered big hurdles in the development of women’s leadership. In Pakistani society patriarchal theory still holds ground and thus, women’s social status in our social structure intoxicated with feudalistic values and patriarchal norms remains unchanged. Despite the significant increase in women’s participation in the country’s socio-economic development, women still seem to be neglected in the decision-making process in Pakistan mainly because of their status unrecognised by state and society. Further, women have not yet been able to get fair opportunities for giving their input in policy-making about key public issues. Thus, they have to live as a marginalised section of our society.

Women as leaders seem to have significantly strong interpersonal skills and they are more aware of their emotions, and more socially responsible than men. Under all circumstances, including natural disasters and pandemic crises, women have proved themselves more effective and resilient leaders. For instance, in the current situation, it is widely believed that women leaders emerged victorious in dealing with infectious virus and they have surprised the world with their resilience. However, in Pakistan, women’s inadequate representation in the process of making important decisions about eliminating virus through National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) indicates the lack of commitment to women empowerment.

However, outbreak of coronavirus has disrupted Pakistan’s economy and affected people’s lives at scale unprecedented in present times. Under the unusual conditions of the prolonged lockdowns, women were instinctually afraid of the virus’s devastating effects on their health. In the absence of support networks, they faced the angry behaviours of their male partners triggered by the employment losses, businesses closures, shrinkage of goods and services, fear and depression caused by negative thinking. Under lockdowns, women experienced novel adversities. A considerable number of women faced illness and went through miserable situations. There were changes in the domestic ways of life, including change in consumption patterns, modes of communication and forms of interaction. Conventional ways of doing work underwent a visible change that affected women’s relationships at home and the workplace. It can be assumed that the rise in unexpected demands from women increased their work burden and heightened their domestic stress.

In our country, women, as a socially depressed segment of society, faced severe mental stress and anger during lockdowns. They remained stressful not only in performing their professional duties but also in maintaining homes. Working women were expected to provide financial support to their families. Gaps in meeting these expectations of family and relatives caused familial tension among women. During the stay-at-home they were confined to four walls of their homes. Thus, there was an exponential growth in the cases of family feuds, broken relationships, torture, and women abuse.

Nevertheless, legislation on violence against women and gender-based abuse is either flawed or not enforced. Sadly, this question remains a largely dormant issue of parliamentary debate. Male-dominated forums of public opinion have always opposed pro-women laws even in normal conditions. However, laws alone cannot work without women’s genuine political and economic empowerment. Women have no access to a complicated criminal justice system. In Pakistani society, torture, bullying, harassment, insult and humiliation have become part of the domestic life of women. The lack of public outrage towards women’s sufferings, indicate that women’s problems are not considered serious public issues. Unfortunately, domestic abuse and harassment is regarded as a private affair and thus, it is not openly discussed and debated in public sphere mainly controlled by men. Had women stakeholders given role in decision-making process, the situation of domestic violence and stress in these pandemic days would have certainly been different all over the country.

Gender-inequality exacerbated by government policies, has become an obstacle in meeting the UN sustainable goal no 5, and it prevents Pakistan from upgrading its status at global gender index. Thus, the government under Article 34 of the 1973 constitution, need fundamentally to ensure women’s participation and allocate reasonable space to gender-related issues in the current political debate. Social policy needs to be reviewed with aim to mitigate gender-imbalance and maintain social control in society in the times of dangerous Covid-19 crisis. Restrictions to curb the spread of virus has generated significant amount of depression, stress and anxiety among women. Hence, recognising indispensability of support network, wellbeing and legal protection of women against domestic violence, government should take measures to ensure women’s safety and security under nationwide pandemic situations. Inclusive approach is required to cope with home-grown distress and workplace stress. Women are to be empowered to become more resilient in harsh pandemic environment marked by fear of catching virus, work-insecurity and domestic abuse. Further, negative community perceptions of women’s role in society based on insinuation should be debunked gradually by media. Further, media should initiate public discourse at national level to address key gender issues and to raise voices against gender-inequality.

The writer is Professor and Director, Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh. He may be reached at shuja.mahesar@usindh.edu.pk