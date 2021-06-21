Faisalabad Parking Company introduces parking card system

Faisalabad: Faisalabad Parking Company has introduced the first-ever parking card system under the digital QR system at the parking site of Allied Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the parking site and observed the process of the digital system. Additional Deputy Commissioner General / MD Khurram Pervez, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Manager Parking Company Amir Zeeshan, and other officers of Parking Company were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that this project was way forwarded and QR Parking Card would provide ease to the public and help in ensuring transparency and operations-oriented reports. He said that special parking cards would be issued to the users at 47 parking sites and only after scanning the cards would the vehicle be able to enter and exit the parking area while the user would pay the fee after texting on mobile and it would also help to check the income and place how many vehicles per day.

He said that gradually this system would be replicated to all the parking points and separate cards would be used for motor cars and motorcycles.