Senator Usman Kakar passes away

KARACHI: The leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Usman Kakar passed away on Monday.

The Pashtoon leader was in an accident, and as a result suffered multiple head injuries.

Following the accident, he was in a coma, the doctors had made it clear that the next 48 hours would be critical.

The PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla said the news of his demise was received during a meeting of the Senate Committee.

Known for raising his voice for the voiceless Afghans, he was also an iconic human rights activist.

The manager of Usman Kakar’s twitter account on Saturday posted;

“Thank you all for the kind wishes & prayers. This is to update that Usman Kakar’s condition is relatively stable but he is still in Coma. The coming 48 hours are critical. Please remember him in your prayers.”

He later posted on Monday:

“More than 72 hours after @UsmankhanPKMAP went into Coma, his condition remains the same. This lack of improvement is deeply disturbing for family & well-wishers. He needs your prayers & good wishes more than ever. Pls remember him in your prayers. #PrayForUsmanKakar”

Following the news of his death politicians took to social media to pay their respects.

Ahsan Iqbal said:

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون “

Terrible news of Usman Kakar’s passing. He was a man with integrity, principles & a dedicated democrat. My condolences to his family & party workers. #PMLN stands with his family & party at this time of grief & sorrow.”

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

Leader of Pml-N Mohammad Zubhair said:

“Tragic the death of Senator Usman Kakar. He was bold, courageous and always in the lead to make Pakistan a truly democratic country which runs as per the constitution and according to the vision of Quaid e Azam. May Allah rest his soul in peace”

Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of former senator of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Usman Kakar. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Vice President PPP Senator Sherry Rehman expressed sorrow over the demise of Senator Usman Kakar

“Condolences and prayers from the bereaved family and congregation. We are all saddened by the demise of Senator Usman Kakar. I can’t believe Senator Usman Kakar was not with us. Senator Usman Kakar was a strong voice in Parliament. He has always pursued the politics of supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament. Senator Usman Kakar fully represented the people of Balochistan. May Allah forgive them and grant them high ranks in Paradise, Amen.”

Samar Haroon Bilour said;

“Deeply grieved at the untimely demise of @UsmanKakarPMAP; it’s always heartbreaking to see a young person’s funeral. Thoughts and prayers with his party and family”

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

In a condolence message, the minister said that Usman Khan Kakar was a good human being and a senior parliamentarian. He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Ahsan Achakzai posted:

“The voice of oppressed Usman khan kakar is no more with us. A voice of civil supremacy and an iron man he was for democratic values in our country. Rest In Peace Lala. 💔”

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri called Senator Kakar a “patriotic political and social leader”. He said that his efforts for the rights of Balochistan will always be remembered.

“Usman Khan Kakar fought for the rights of the people of Balochistan and always voiced their concerns,”

JUI-F leader Fazalur Rehman said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been deprived of a brave leader.