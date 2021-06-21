Happy Birthday Prince William: When the Duke donned a sherwani for his Pakistan tour

The Duke of Cambridge turns 39 today. On his birthday, we take a look at his famous Pakistan visit in 2019.

Usually, it’s the Duke’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge who’s sartorial choices get people talking but for the reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, the Duke stole the limelight when he donned a sherwani.

The royal took a break from his usual suits to wear a traditional sherwani, which is a long coat-like garment worn for formal occasions. The Prince wore green, paying tribute to his host country’s national colour.

The jamawar sherwani was by Pakistani designer, Nauman Arfeen. He had the sherwani ready in two days after receiving the order from the Prince’s representatives.

Prince William’s sherwani was very well received as people praised him for promoting Pakistani designers and fabrics.

Here’s wishing the Prince a very happy birthday!