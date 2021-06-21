PPP leaders pay homage to Benazir Bhutto on 68th birthday

The first female Prime Minister of the Muslim world, Benazir Bhutto Shadeed is being celebrated on Monday for her 68th birthday.

In honor of her birthday, several events organized by the Pakistan People’s Party will be held all over the country.

The chairman of the PPP and Benazir’s eldest son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will cut the cake to pay tribute to his late mother in the Sindh assembly today.

Benazir Bhutto is being celebrated for her compassion, will and her war against injustice.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari posted a picture on instagram with the hashtags #happybirthdaySMBB

The Chief minister of Sindh came forth with a video message on social media platforms and said;

“On the 68th birthday of Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, we remember her inimitable leadership, her incomparable sacrifice. As we honour her memory, let us also #GetVaccinated to keep ourselves, our loved ones,& all Pakistanis safe. #SalaamBenazir”

He said that “Im grateful that my political training was done under the supervision of Benazir Shaheed”

“Benazir bhutto without a care for her own wellbeing, strived for democracy to prevail in the country”

He further said that Benazir Bhutto in hopes of eliminating polio virus from the country, made children take the life saving drops herself, in hopes to pay tribute to her, the least we can do is take the covid-19 vaccine and honor her memory.

Shazia Atta Mari posted a picture of Benazir Shadeed and said

“Strength is when you have so much to cry for but you prefer to smile instead.” Truly #inspiring & symbol of #strength #BenazirBhutto #SMBB

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought the worst dictators. She stood against tyranny & continued her struggle for democracy. SMBB worked hard to eradicate polio. On her 68th Birthday, the best tribute we can pay her is getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”

