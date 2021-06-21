Pilot project of chilli farming completes under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said the pilot project of Chilli farms in the country had been completed with cooperation of the Chinese agricultural experts.

“Pilot project of Chilli Farm with100 acres is completed,” he said in his tweet, adding that in the next phase, as many as 3000 acres of land would be brought under chili cultivation.

He said the Pak-China Condiment alliance had been formed with the Chinese partners CMEC and Sichuan Litong Food Group.

Asim said this project would also help boost exports of spices from the country. He said this project would enhance yield, improve seed quality, skill development, farm labour, and processing.

According to official sources the project chili farming is expected to produce more than 8,000 tons of dried chilies with a net income of more than 100,000 rupees per acre for local farmers.