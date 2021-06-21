Islamabad United thrash Multan Sultans by four wickets as league phase concludes

LAHORE: Islamabad United overcame a late hiccup to defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets in the dress rehearsal for Monday’s Qualifier as 30 league matches in the Pakistan Super League 6 were completed at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Sunday morning. Multan lost 10 wickets for 56 runs as they were sent tumbling out for 149 in 20 overs after being 93 for no loss in the 10th over. Mohammad Wasim Jnr, whose opening over cost him 18 runs, came back strongly to finish with career-best figures of 4-0-31-4, including three wickets in his final over. Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and Australia’s wrist spinner Fawad Ahmed bagged two apiece, conceding 24 and 25 runs respectively.

For Multan, Shan Masood scored 59 from 37 balls with six fours and three sixes, while Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with a 24-ball 26 and Johnson Charles contributed a 16-ball 19. In turn, Islamabad achieved victory with two balls and four wickets to spare after they required four runs off the last over. Shadab Khan top scored with 35, while Hussain Talat (34), Muhammad Akhlaq (26) and Asif Ali (25) were the other notable run-getters. Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir equally shared four wickets between them, conceding 21 and 22 runs, respectively.

The 30th match result had no bearing on the final standings with Islamabad finishing at the top of the table with 16 points, followed by Multan, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, who all ended with up on 10 points apiece. Lahore Qalandars with 10 points and Quetta Gladiators with four points were eliminated from the tournament. Multan’s superior net run-rate over Zalmi and Karachi Kings means the Southern Punjab side will take on Islamabad in Monday’s Qualifier, which will start at 06:00 pm PST.

The first Eliminator between Peshawar and Karachi will follow the Qualifier and will begin at 11:00pm PST. The second Eliminator between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of the first Eliminator will be played on Tuesday (tomorrow) with the first ball to be bowled at 09:00pm PST. After 30 league matches, Karachi’s Babar Azam leads the batting chart with 501 runs, followed by Multans’ Mohammad Rizwan (470), Sarfaraz Ahmed of Quetta (321), Sharjeel Khan of Karachi (312) and Multan’s Sohaib Maqsood (304). Shahnawaz Dahani of Multan is the most successful bowler with 20 wickets, followed Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi (16), Peshawar’s Wahab Riaz (14) and Lahore’s James Faulkner (13).

Brief scores:

30th match – Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by four wickets

Multan Sultans 149 all out, 20 overs (Shan Masood 59, Mohammad Rizwan 26, Johnson Charles 19; Mohammad Wasim Jnr 4-31, Faheem Ashraf 2-24, Fawad Ahmed 2-25) VS Islamabad United 150-6, 19.4 overs (Shadab Khan 35, Hussain Talat 34, Muhammad Akhlaq 26, Asif Ali 25; Shahnawaz Dahani 2-21, Usman Qadir 2-22)

Player of the match – Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Islamabad United).

Today’s matches

Qualifier: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans at 06:00 pm PST

Eliminator 1: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings at 11:00 pm PST