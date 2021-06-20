Pakistan gets another 1.55million Sinovac doses

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, a special shipment of 1.55 million doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccination landed in Pakistan.

The dosages came by a PIA jet, according to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC). “This is part of a scheduled contracted quantity acquired from China,” the NCOC stated in a statement.

According to the NCOC, China has made extraordinary steps to assure an ongoing supply of vaccinations to Pakistan as a “time-tested friend.”

Another shipment of 2-3 million doses of Chinese vaccinations is expected to arrive in Pakistan sometime next week, followed by a continuous supply, according to the statement.

“Measures have been put in place to convey these vaccinations to all federating units in accordance with their needs,” the NCOC concluded.