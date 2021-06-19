Daily Times

Saturday, June 19, 2021


The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar

webdesk

 

American wrestling superstar Mark Calaway, commonly known as The Undertaker has set his goals on defeating the Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

The Bollywood star took twitter and posted a meme that read: “Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker”, along with pictures of various wrestlers and Akshay Kumar raising their hands. 

The picture included Brock Lesner, Triple H and Roman Reigns. 

Kumar captioned the picture :

“A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!  

A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film 😊”

The Deadman responded by saying; 

“Tell me when you’re ready for a Real rematch.”

Kumar has fought the fake Undertaker, played by Brian Lee, in his film Khiladiyon ka Khiladi.

