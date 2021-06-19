ADCG for welfare of people with special needs

MULTAN: Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ehsan-ul-Haq on Saturday said the people with special needs are part of our society and their welfare was our collective responsibility.

While presiding over a meeting, the ADCG said the government departments and social organizations could play a vital role in making people with special needs an integral part of our society.

He directed the officials to ensure corona vaccination of people with special needs to avert them from the coronavirus.

Ehsan asked the departments concerned and NGOs to work together for the welfare of the people with special needs so that they are not deemed to be a burden by their families.

On this occasion, social welfare officials and representatives of NGOs were present.