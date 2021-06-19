Physical abuse against mother-in-law caught on camera

KARACHI: A woman was caught on camera allegedly assaulting her mother-in-law physically and verbally in Joharabad.

In the video released the woman is abusing the older lady and physically beating her while both the women throw hateful comments towards one another.

According to the video the woman can be seen thrashing the old lady multiple times while her young daughter tries to save her grandmother.

The daughter is seen begging her mother to stop saying;

“Please don’t do this”

She is also seen begging her grandmother to stop using slurs and abusing verbally, in hopes to end the conflict.

Towards the end the woman grabs the old lady forcefully and pulls her away from the camera.

Following the video of domestic violence surfacing social media, police authorities have taken notice. A team of female police officers was sent to the victim’s house.

According to the report the suspect has fled the house as legal action is underway.

The reason for the domestic abuse has not been disclosed.