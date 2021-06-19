The budget was passed after giving Jahangir Tareen an NRO, says Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the budget was passed by giving a NRO to Jahangir Tareen through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Addressing the media outside the Lahore court, Rana Sanaullah said that nothing had been done in the previous three years except taking revenge. The people can now see the reality of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the PML-N leader who said that the premier now is using the FIA as per his wishes.

He said that the language of Punjab is the language of love and it does not teach hatred towards anyone but revenge was being taken against Jahangir Tareen.

Sanaullah further said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and ‘Niazi Nexus’ affiliation has now brought in FIA as well and that DG FIA should decide on merit, not become a tool of vindictive thinking.

He also said that three months ago the Chief Justice referred the names for the appointment of judges but the law ministry is not issuing notifications for their appointment.