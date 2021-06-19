‘Money Heist’ fever takes Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra have been known for posting humorous content on social media especially on instagram.

Recently they have been in the limelight for dropping a video from the webseries “Money Heist”

The couple has recently posted a video of themselves using a filter from the app faceswap, transforming themselves into the main characters of the show Money Heist, the Professor and Tokyo.

Raj Kundra posted on instagram saying;

“Finally a Punjabi couple in Money Heist!! Woohoo Bella Ciao 😂 the Punjabi dialogue translates to : Her – when a Indian woman is married you know by her mangalsutra how do you know when a Indian man is married ? He – By seeing the sorrow on his face”

