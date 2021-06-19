Daily Times

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned the statement of Afghanistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib on Friday.

Hamdullah Mohib has accused Pakistan of interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and called it a deliberate attempt to nullify the peace efforts between the countries.

Afghan NSA had previously tried to trigger the cooperation between the countries just recently, and this is the second time Pakistan had to respond strongly to Mohib’s statement.

Previously, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had lashed out at the security advisor and called him out to “reflect and correct” his behavior.

While talking to the media Qureshi called the Afghani advisors comments “baseless insinuations”.

He made it clear that Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process has been vital and has been widely appreciated by the international community.