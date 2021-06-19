Irina steps out with Bradley Cooper amid Kanye West romance rumours

There’s always a silver lining when you spot two friendly exes. On Thursday, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were photographed together in New York City where they were demonstrating the beauty of co-parenting.

According to an eyewitness, the Joy star picked up Irina at her apartment before driving their 4-year-old daughter Lea to an appointment.

“They were both talking to their daughter and she was animated and pointing at things,” an eyewitness shared. “They seemed like a happy family spending time together.” Irina kept things casual with a white T-shirt, black lounge pants and flip flips. As for Bradley, he sported a blue long-sleeve button down with khaki pants and sneakers. And yes, the pair both opted for a pair of bold-framed sunglasses for their trip in the sunshine.

While it appears to be another example of the pair remaining on friendly terms after breaking up in June 2019, some pop culture fans can’t help but notice that it’s the first sighting of the pair together since Irina returned from a vacation with Kanye West.

Earlier this month, photos surfaced of the pair in France as they stayed at the luxe Villa La Coste, a 600-acre boutique hotel beloved by artists and celebrities alike. And while the pair hasn’t publicly commented on their status, a source described Kanye and Irina’s relationship as “very casual.”

“They have only been in touch for about a month,” the insider noted. “Kanye has expressed he doesn’t want anything serious, but likes Irina’s vibe.” As for Irina’s relationship with Bradley, 46, the supermodel tries to keep it private. But in a recent interview for Elle’s March digital cover story, the 35-year-old mom called her ex “the most amazing dad.”

“I never understood the term co-parenting,” Irina told the publication. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”