Punjab governor congratulates Usman Buzdar for presenting people-friendly budget

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar on Friday called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

The Governor congratulated Usman Buzdar on presenting people-friendly budget.

He also apprised the chief minister about the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in constituencies of Provincial and National Assembly which was commended by the Chief Minister.

According to the details, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor’s House Lahore and discussed political situation in Punjab, administrative and other matters including the covid-19 situation.

The provincial heads maintained that the government will easily succeed in getting the federal and provincial budgets passed, adding that the opposition will continue the war of words on the budget, but the government will be successful in getting the federal and provincial budgets passed.

He said that a new era of development and prosperity has begun in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further said that electronic voting is the only option to make the next election transparent but the opposition’s unsupportive attitude is disappointing.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the Punjab government has given relief to the public including labourers, and salaried class by presenting a people-friendly budget.

He further said that a Separate development package for each district is a great initiative of the Punjab government, adding that serving people is the government’s topmost priority, and the opposition must give priority to national interest over political interest.

Governor Punjab also apprised Buzdar about the development in the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in the constituencies of National and Provincial Assemblies across Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab assured of extending full cooperation for providing clean drinking water to the people and appreciated the steps taken by the Governor for the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the conspiratorial politics of the opposition has come to an end. He said: “We have always confronted the negative politics of the opposition with public service and no obstacle would be tolerated in providing relief to the public.”

The Punjab government has given a historic annual development program. Punjab has entered a new era of development by allocating equal funds for each region, he added.