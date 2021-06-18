Government not to withdraw any legislation: Dr. Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan here on Friday said the government was not withdrawing any legislation passed in the Parliament.

Dispelling the impression of withdrawing legislation given after yesterday’s meeting of the opposition and the government, Dr. Babar Awan clarified that the legislation passed in the Parliament was valid, lawful and constitutional and would not be withdrawn. “All the bills have been passed as per law despite the efforts by the opposition to derail the process. The bills have been referred to the Senate of Pakistan and the relevant committees”, he said while addressing a news conference, along with State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib.

The advisor said that 12 bills had been passed in one day and 21 legislative instruments the other day which he termed as historic. 3 bills which have been passed are very important for the nation from which one is related to ensure the safety and protection of women in response to the Motorway incident and the other is related to giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis, in compliance with the four different orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding electoral reforms.

“This is the first ever opposition which has boycotted the office of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker and the parliamentary committees, closing the doors for dialogue,” he criticised. The sanctity of the Parliament is being trampled, according to him.

The government has always shown seriousness over bringing of transparency in the election through using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to which the Opposition parties are not in favour of.

He said those who have managed thousands of fake votes in their constituencies fear of their failure in case of transparent elections. “Election is a matter of the nation in terms of determining its future and is not a political party,” he added.

Dr. Babar said the opposition parties who are objecting and boycotting the bills neither read these bills, nor suggest any single amendment.

He said the government will play its vibrant role in the committee to be formed for addressing the issues of violating ethics and parliamentary traditions in the Parliament and opposing legislation. “Whenever any deadlock appears, the government always steps forward and resolves issues”, the Advisor said and said since the government led by Imran Khan came into power; these institutions were getting strength.

Criticizing the opposition leader’s stance that the overseas Pakistanis cannot understand the issues of Pakistan, Dr. Babar Awan said, “If Nawaz Sharif sitting abroad can address the Pakistani nation and claim to understand the issues of Pakistan, then overseas Pakistanis better also know the issues of the country”.

The government has always acknowledged the valuable contribution of overseas Pakistanis in terms of remittances and they must be given the right to vote in elections, he stressed.

Dr. Babar Awan said that the opposition leader, instead of pursuing futile efforts for removal of the elected Prime Minister from his seat and the government through dragging institutions into politics, should respect the sanctity of the Parliament and play a constructive role. He said that the present government was ready to have dialogue with the opposition on all matters except the NRO.