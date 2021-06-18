Balochistan cabinet approves provincial budget for FY 2021-22



The Balochistan cabinet on Friday approved the provincial development, non-development budget for fiscal year 2021-22 in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit briefed the meeting about the proposed Annual Development Program.

Finance Secretary Pasand Khan Buledi gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet about budget estimates, revenue and expenditure and financial discipline.

The cabinet meeting also appreciated the departments concerned for preparation of a balanced budget under the vision of the chief minister and congratulated the performances of P&D and Finance Department regarding the budget.

The chief minister said the preparation of the budget was made through consultation of all colleagues and a people-friendly budget is being passed in the Balochistan Assembly.

He said that financial discipline would be ensured in the next financial year as well, saying that the first priority is to increase revenue for betterment of the province.

The opposition parties had earlier held a sit-in and had blocked the national highways in protest. They said that the government did not take into account their recommendations for the budget and that money was not being allocated towards development projects in Balochistan. The opposition parties had said that they will protest outside the provincial assembly.

Chaos erupted outside the Balochistan Assembly on Friday as scores of protestors and Opposition lawmakers and supporters holding a protest outside the assembly were baton charged by police.

The police said that the opposition had locked the doors of the assembly. The police was able to unlock them and let the lawmakers inside to proceed with the session.

The opposition said that their demands were not met whereas the government said that if the opposition’s demands are legitimate then they should follow the procedure and come to the assembly to discuss.

Balochistan Information Minister Liaquat Shahwani said the clashes had proven how ill-disciplined and non-serious the Opposition was.

“Assembly is a prestigious institution and they have attacked it. The same assembly whose members these people themselves are,” he said, attacking Opposition MPAs.

“They are doing this by design and deliberately,” he said. “They have proven they do not follow any democratic values and to protect their personal interests, they [Opposition] are ready to go to any length.”

He asked if anyone has heard the opposition’s proposals or demands.

The lawmakers were able to have the meeting despite the opposition’s efforts to stop it from taking place.