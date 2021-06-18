Toxic leak kills two in Czech water treatment plant

Czech Republic: Two men died and two were left in a critical condition after a toxic leak in a water treatment plant in the western Czech city of Pilsen on Friday, rescuers said.

Regional emergency services spokeswoman Maria Svobodova told AFP rescuers were called to treat four unconscious men poisoned by an unknown gas.

“They were taken to hospital in a critical condition,” she added.

“Unfortunately, two people have died,” police said in a tweet, adding they were looking into the causes of the leak.