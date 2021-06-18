The Netherlands Ambassador ensures Sialkot traders easy access to European markets



Ambassador of Netherlands Mr. Wouter Plomp has stressed upon the need of establishing the strengthened mutual trade ties between Netherlands and Pakistan. He said that Holland was much keen to develop its strengthened trade ties with Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting of the Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here today. SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar presided over the meeting. SVP Khuttam Aslam Butt and former SCCI Presidents were also present on this occasion.

Ambassador of Holland Mr. Wouter Plomp discussed in detail the matters of mutual interest with leading Sialkot exporters.

Ambassador also assured his full cooperation to ensure the easy access of Sialkot exporters to the international trade markets of Netherlands and European Union (EU).

Dutch Ambassador visited several leading industrial units in Sialkot and he said that there were bright opportunities to develop the business-to-business contacts between the businessmen of both Pakistan and Netherlands as well.

Ambassador of Holland in Pakistan urged the Sialkot exporters to come forward and tap and explore the untapped international trade markets of Holland to promote the strengthened bilateral trade between Pakistan and Holland.

The Holland Ambassador said that Holland was very keen to enhance the mutual bilateral trade ties with Pakistan, besides, finding out trade and business opportunities with Pakistan and setting up several joint ventures in different trade fields in Pakistan.

The Ambassador vowed to make all out sincere efforts to boost mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Holland, saying that the time was ripe to further strengthen these mutual trade ties.

Earlier, the Holland Ambassador also visited Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA). He discussed in detail the matters of mutual interest with Garments instruments manufacturers and exporters.

The meeting was told that both Pakistan and Holland had always enjoyed friendly ties built upon mutual respect.

Both Pakistan and Holland are committed and making joint efforts towards the promotion of bilateral relations especially the trade.

Chief Coordinator of PRGMEA Ejaz A Khokhar revealed that there was a huge potential to increase this volume of trade. Both sides need to ponder on developing a strategy for bringing improvements.

Ambassador also showed keen interest in direct imports of Sialkot-made surgical instruments direct from Sialkot-Pakistan instead of purchasing these instruments from other countries at much higher prices