AJK minister Mir Akbar Khan leaves PML-N to join PTI



Senior politician and Azad Kashmir cabinet member Mir Akbar Khan has left the PML-N to join the PTI. This has come as a setback for the ruling party in AJK.

Mir Akbar Khan is an important member of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider’s cabinet. He was nominated for the LA-16 Bagh-3 (Sharqi Bagh) seat for the upcoming elections by the PML-N.

The politician met PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi today and announced that he will be joining the PTI.

انتخابات سے قبل مسلم لیگ نواز کو آزاد جموں و کشمیر سے شدید دھچکہ، راجہ فاروق حیدر کابینہ کے اہم رکن سردار میر اکبر خان کا چیف آرگنائزر پاکستان تحریک انصاف @SaifullahNyazee سے اسلام آباد میں خصوصی ملاقات میں ساتھیوں سمیت @PTIofficial میں شمولیت کا اصولی فیصلہ۔ @PTIAJK_Official pic.twitter.com/yMRP64Xe1y — PTI Central Media Department (@pticmdofficial) June 18, 2021

He said that he has confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership and endorsed the PTI manifesto.

After the meeting, Niazi announced Mir Akbar Khan as a PTI candidate for the same seat- the LA-16 constituency.

The Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was at the meeting as well. The meeting took place in Islamabad.