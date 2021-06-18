Daily Times

Friday, June 18, 2021


AJK minister Mir Akbar Khan leaves PML-N to join PTI

Web Desk


Senior politician and Azad Kashmir cabinet member Mir Akbar Khan has left the PML-N to join the PTI. This has come as a setback for the ruling party in AJK.

Mir Akbar Khan is an important member of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider’s cabinet. He was nominated for the LA-16 Bagh-3 (Sharqi Bagh) seat for the upcoming elections by the PML-N.

The politician met PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi today and announced that he will be joining the PTI.

He said that he has confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership and endorsed the PTI manifesto.

After the meeting, Niazi announced Mir Akbar Khan as a PTI candidate for the same seat- the LA-16 constituency.

The Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was at the meeting as well. The meeting took place in Islamabad.

