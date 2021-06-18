Kisan card: farmers to get agri inputs on subsidised rates

ATTOCK: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, on Friday said the Kisan card initiative would enable farmers to get fertilizers, pesticides, seeds at highly subsidised rates.

He expressed these views during a Kisan Card distribution ceremony here.

He said, “It would free farmers from multi-step verification processes for subsidies making these accessible in a single step.”

Malik Amin said that initially, the main focus of the Kisan cards was to reduce the cost of production of farmers and make modern agriculture accessible and profitable for them. However, since Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced agriculture loans and crop insurance under the Kisan card initiative, these two would soon be incorporated under the mechanism. More banks should be extending Kisan card services to farmers.

Kisan cards would enable farmers to get fertilizers of different kinds, pesticides, and pure registered seed varieties of wheat, cotton, pulses including moong, gram, and oilseeds like sesame, sunflower, and other crops at a highly subsidised price, he maintained.

Later, Malik Amin Aslam distributed Kisan Cards among the farmers.