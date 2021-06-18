Chaman border closed due to increase in covid infections in Afghanistan

Due to the increase in coronavirus cases in Afghanistan, Pakistan has closed off the Pak-Afghan friendship gate in Chaman for bilateral pedestrian traffic.

According to Deputy Commissioner Chaman Tariq Mengal, the friendship gate has been closed for two-way traffic from Friday June 18 as per the decision of National Command and Operating centre (NCOC).

“Bilateral foot traffic to and from the friendship gate would be suspended till further notice, however, bilateral trade will continue,” he added.

While talking about Pakistanis in Afghanistan he said that they can return while following strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Afghans in Pakistan can return to their country.

However, the sudden closure of the gate has left a large number of Pakistani and Aghan citizens stranded on both sides of the border.