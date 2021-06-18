NAB hands over more than Rs 80.14 mln cheques to Sindh

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday handed over cheques worth Rs 80.14 million to the representatives of Sindh government, Summit Bank and Sindh Bank in a simple ceremony held here.

Director General, NAB, Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi handed over the cheques.

According to details, Mangi handed over Rs 4.95 million to Sindh government – which was misappropriated in the fixation of solar lights programme of Roshan Sindh Programne.

A sum of Rs 37.5 million handed over to Summit Bank representative.

The Omni Group fraudulently sought the loan from Summit Bank through a Benamidar Company namely Park View Stock and Capital Private Limited.

Likewise, the recovered amount of Rs 37.5 million was handed over to Sindh Bank, which was borrowed by Hussain Lawai in the name of Benami loan in connivance with the employees of Sindh Bank.

NAB Rawalpindi has so far field some 14 corruption references in fake accounts cases including 13 investigations and 18 inquiries.Over Rs 33 billion has so far been recovered from the culprits and deposited in the national exchequer.

Some 20 culprits had struck plea bargain deals.NAB has issued arrest warrants of some 69 suspects. 57 suspects have so far been arrested while 10 suspects had already been declared proclaimed offenders. Also two suspects had struck a plea bargain deal before the arrest.The names of 186 suspects have been placed on Exit Control List (ECL).

The main accused in fake account case included former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani,former MPA, Sindh, Faryal Talpur, Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former Information Minister, Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, former deputy chairman, Senate Salem Mandviwala,Director Omni Group Khawaja Anwar Majeed, Chief Executive Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majeed,Director Omni Group, Khawaja Ali Kamal Majeed, Director Omni Group Nimer Majeed, former President Arif Habib Group Hussain Lawai,former President Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh, former Director General SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kakakhel, former Secretary, Department of special initiatives Sindh, Ejaz Ahmed Khan,former Metropolitan Commissioner, KMC, Matanat Ali Khan,former Metropolitan Commissioner, KMC, Samiuddin Siddique, former Director General, Parks and Horticulture, KMC, Liaquat Ali Khan Kaimkhani and former Administrator , KMC, Muhammad Hussain Syed. Var

os suspects of fake accounts cases were in jails.

Speaking on the occasion, DG NAB, Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi asked the people not to invest in the illegal housing societies.

Mangi said all resources were being utilized to eradicate the menace of corruption and all stakeholders should contribute to put the country on road to progress and prosperity added that Rawalpindi bureau will continue actions against the bigwigs.

The investment in the schemes making wrong promises of heavy profits should be avoided and the people should inquire about the legal position of the scheme before investment in such projects.

NAB Rawalpindi is determined to recover the looted amount and pay back to the affectees.