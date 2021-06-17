Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach to achieve mobilization of resources, growth

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Thursday assured his full support for the promotion of the banking sector’s outreach to achieve mobilization of resources, growth, development, and jobs creation.

He said this during his meeting with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr. Reza Baqir, who called on him here, said a press release.

The governor updated the minister on the progress of different policy initiatives that are designed for the uplift of rural and urban youth.

Baqir briefly touching upon the simplification of regulation, the central bank has proposed to keep pace with the fast-changing financial landscape of the country.

He said the central bank is fully committed to assist the process of economic growth and promote the fuller utilization of the country’s resources in line with the objectives of the present government.