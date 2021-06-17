NAB asked to file reference against Khwaja Asif till July 3

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif in the assets beyond means case till July 3.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Khwaja Asif on expiry of his judicial remand term.

The NAB prosecutor argued before the court that the reference had been sent to Islamabad for final approval and it would be filed soon. He requested the court to grant opportunity for the purpose.

The court asked NAB to file reference till July 3 and adjourned further hearing while extending judicial remand of the senior leader of PML-N. The court directed the jail authorities for producing Khwaja Asif on the expiry of the judicial remand term.

NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of the accues increased substantially which did not correspond to his income.