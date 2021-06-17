Domestic tractor assembly grows 65.36% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: The Advisor of Ministry of Commerce Razak Dawood took to social media on Thursday to announce that domestic tractor assembly has witnessed about 65.36% growth in the past ten months of the current fiscal year.

From the period of July to April, fiscal year 2020-21, about 41,327 were assembled locally. Comparing this to the previous year, about 25,008 were assembled in the country.

The increase in Large-Scale Manufacturing shows an increase in economic activities, domestically and internationally.

According to Razak Dawood things are coming back to normal and in the near future LSM will be seen in full swing.

