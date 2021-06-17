Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Thursday, reversing early losses, after Federal Reserve officials indicated they could lift interest rates sooner than first expected but would maintain the bank’s ultra-easy policies for the time being.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.43 percent, or 121.75 points, to 28,558.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.21 percent, or 7.28 points, to 3,525.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 1.16 percent, or 26.98 points, to 2,359.40.