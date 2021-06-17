Tarin warns tax-evaders of strict action amid FBR empowerment

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has warned that strict action will be taken against non-taxpayers and filers who hide their taxable money.

In an interview with a private television channel, the finance minister said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been allowed to conduct a third party audit against the persons who are deliberately trying to hide their taxable money. He assured that no one would be allowed to harass the business community seeking help from the FBR for paying proper taxes.

The government has proposed in the Finance Bill 2021-22 granting fundamental and sweeping powers to the FBR, including to arrest tax evaders and those concealing their income. According to measures proposed in the Finance Bill, now all officers of Inland Revenue (IR), starting from the assistant commissioner level, can arrest a taxpayer accused of a tax offence without a complaint being filed before a special judge.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the FBR briefed Finance Minister Tarin on its strategy to broaden the tax net. “Minster for Finance and Revenue directed to remove all hurdles in bringing the identified potential taxpayers into tax net,” an FBR tweet said.

The Senate session on Tuesday witnessed the opposition parties react strongly to the proposal of giving additional powers to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the customs in the Finance Bill 2021-22 and demanding that they be withdrawn.