Pak, Azerbaijan relations are deep rooted and historical: Ambassador

Pakistan and Azerbaijan relations are deep-rooted and historical, which are now translating into more close for socio-economic development and peoples to peoples interaction.

Azerbaijan Ambassador in Pakistan Ali Alizada was speaking at the special ceremony to naming the “Nizami Ganjavi” Lane at University Town, Peshawar-a capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan this afternoon at a graceful ceremony.

Ambassador Ali Alizada said that the President of Azerbaijan Mr. IIham Aliyev declared this year 2021 as Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan and naming of this “Nizami Ganjavi” Lane will be remembered as a goodwill gesture and contribution to the existing strong Pakistan-Azerbaijan fraternal relations as well as a token of regards & respects from the Citizens of City of Peshawar who are having a historical relations with Azerbaijans nation & importance in South Asia.

Ambassador Ali Alizada expresses thanks to the City District Government of Peshawar (CDGP), Local Governments & Rural Development (LG&RD) Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for taking this important initiative to further strengthen the relationship and this gesture of good well is gratefully acknowledged.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for LG&RDD Mr. Akbar Ayub Khan welcome the Azerbaijan Ambassador Ali Alizada and on behalf of Peoples & Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and said that as Pakistan was second Country of the World who recognize in December 1991, we value our historical relations of decades with Azerbaijan and encourage the initiatives to further strengthening these brother relations. Recently Pakistan, Turkey & Azerbaijan join hands for the economic developmental activities which will be also fruitful and a new chapter of prosperity will be began.

Minister Akbar Ayub Khan appreciate the initiative of Peshawar City District Government and express his satisfaction on this step and said that Peshawar and other Cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province should have sister city relationship with major Friendly Countries and we should learn lesson from their experiences in economic development & social prosperity.

Minister Akbar Ayub Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan & Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are keenly interested to further enhance the trade and economic relations for the bright future of the country. We should learn from each other experiences. Earlier Azerbaijan Ambassador Mr. Ali Alizada & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister LG&RDD Mr. Akbar Ayub Khan jointly inaugurate the “Nizami Ganjavi Lane” at University Town Peshawar and pray for the betterment & strengthening of Pakistan Azerbaijan relations in all walks of life. The ceremony was also attended by senior Politician Mr. Yousaf Ayub Khan, MPA & Member Provincial Finance Commission Mr. Arshad Ayub Khan, Secretary LG&RDD Mr. Shakeel Ahmad Senior Officer of LG&RDD Mr. Saleem Khan, Mr. Khizar Hayat Khan, Mian Shafiq-ur-Rehman Secretary General PCFA Ali Nawaz Gilani apart from senior officers from Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan.

Ambassador Ali Alizada also planted a tree in University Town Club as a token of remembrance and Pak Azerbaijan everlasting friendship. Souvenirs were also exchanged on the occasion.