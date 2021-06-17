Political interference in health centers: Paramedics threaten to hold indefinite agitation

Paramedical staff held demonstration on Wednesday against political interference in the health centers of district Khyber in headquarter hospital,Landi Kotal.

The protest demonstration was organized under the auspices of the Paramedical Association, Khyber that was attended by scores of medical technicians.

President of the association, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Afridi who led the rally while speaking on the occasion said that for the last few months political interference in hospitals of Bara and Jamrud has increased many times that has suffered efficiency of the health centers.

He condemned the unnecessary intervention of the Members Parliament and the volunteers of so called organization in Bara and Jamrud health centers respectively, and said for their own vested interests, they have damaged the competency of it.

They demanded of the health highups to stop the political intervention in the Khyber hospital or they will have no other option but to begin indefinite agitation across the district.