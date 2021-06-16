Senate body unanimously adopts bills about senior citizens and domestic violence

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday unanimously adopted ‘The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021’ and ‘The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2021’.

The bills, which have already been passed by the National Assembly, were presented in the maiden meeting of the committee, held here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Waleed Iqbal.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, while presenting the bills, briefed the committee on the salient features of two bills. The committee members appreciated the efforts of the Human Rights Ministry in tabling such bills which were pivotal for the well-being of citizens.

After detailed deliberations, the members suggested some editorial amendments and thereafter the committee unanimously passed both the bills.

A report to the House in pursuance of the ruling of the Senate chairman was presented in the meeting.

Earlier, Committee Chairman Waleed Iqbal welcomed the members and stressed the need to work on human rights across party lines and beyond politics.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed highlighted the issue of curbs on media and the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority Ordinance. Dr Mazari, however, termed it an unauthentic news, saying no such ordinance was being issued.

Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo suggested that the committee should also look into the attitudes and mindset that prompted violent behaviour.

Senator Falak Naz informed the members regarding the incidence of suicide in Chitral and the committee expressed its desire to take up the matter in its upcoming meetings.

Moreover, the members recommended that the ministry should hold quarterly briefings on the implementation status of the HR laws in the country.

The meeting was attended by senators Falak Naz, Gudeep Singh, Seemi Ezdi, Khalida Ateeb, Qurat ul ain Marri, Shahdat Awan, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Abida Muhammad Azeem and Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, besides Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari and relevant ministry officials.