Sonakshi Sinha urges people to plant trees

The state of Maharashtra has been shaken by the cyclone Tauktae. Celebrities from all over India have come together to bear the loss, which is why they have come together to plant more trees and adopt them.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture on instagram on Tuesday where she is seen watering her adopted plants with her parents Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha.

The actor encouraged everyone to plant trees in hopes to repair some of the damage caused by the cyclone.

She wrote, “Now you can adopt a tree.. or two.. or three!!!”

She further said that Mumbai has lost 2363 trees and about 348 are in the K west ward. She congratulated Assistant Commissioner MCGM K/West ward.

She also mentioned that conscious people of the community can now plant and adopt trees.

