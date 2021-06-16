AJK budget to be presented today

The budget of Azad Kashmir for the financial year 2021-22 will be presented today. It is expected to be of Rs 141.4 billion.

According to details, the budget of Azad Kashmir for the current financial year 2021-22 will be presented today. Speaker Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir will preside over the session and Finance Minister Dr Najib Naqi will present the budget. The Azad Kashmir budget has proposed to set aside Rs 28 billion for development expenditure while Rs 113.4 billion will be set aside for non-development expenditure.

According to sources, the development budget has been increased by 14% over the previous financial year and foreign aid projects worth Rs 2 billion have also been included. The budget proposes to allocate Rs 10 billion for the transport and communication sector.