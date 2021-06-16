Active coronavirus cases less than 40,000 in Pakistan for first time since March 24

ISLAMABAD: Another 46 people died from coronavirus in Pakistan on Wednesday, data by the National Command and Operation Centre showed.

Statistics 16 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,113

Positive Cases: 1038

Positivity % : 2.46%

Deaths : 46 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 16, 2021



The rate of positive cases in the last 24 hours was 2.46%, while the number of active cases dropped to less than 40,000 since March 24 while 42,113 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,038 people tested positive for the infection.

On March 24, the number of active cases were 37,985.

The total number of deaths from the virus so far has been 21,828 and the total number of cases has reached 944,065, while 882,332 people have recovered from the virus so far.

A day earlier, for the first time since February 15, Pakistan had reported less than 1,000 cases in a day.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 35,039 tests were conducted across the country out of which 838 people tested positive for the virus, thus putting the coronavirus positivity ratio at 2.39%.

A province-wise breakdown shows that 13,427 coronavirus cases are active in Punjab, 13,992 in Sindh, 8,519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,188 in Balochistan, 4,170 in Islamabad, 492 in Azad Kashmir, and 325 in Gilgit-Baltistan.