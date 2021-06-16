Why Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is grateful to Imran Khan govt?



Daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, has sarcastically thanked the federal government for acknowledging the fact that Sindh has the most trees.

She said in a statement on social media site Twitter that she was grateful to the federal government for acknowledging the fact that Sindh has the largest number of trees.

Bakhtawar Bhutto wrote that “our Mangroves are setting world records for which you have been striving for a long time.”

“I am also grateful to the federal government for accepting the fact that we already knew,” she wrote.

Bakhtawar Bhutto issued this statement while sharing a screenshot of a government survey.