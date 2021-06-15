AJK Election Commission empowered holding polls free, fair, says PM Raja Farooq



Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday asserted that his government has made the AJK Election Commission powerful and vibrant for holding scheduled July 25 general elections of AJK Legislative Assembly in free, fair and an impartial manner.

Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Assembly in the State metropolis on Tuesday he said the AJK Election Commission, besides holding general elections, is responsible for conducting local bodies elections as well.

He said the developmental projects already included in the ADP (Annual Development Program), could not be given up at any cost.

Haider strongly denounced the negative and extremists propaganda on social media by the western countries about Islamic values ,Islamic culture and targeting the religious sentiments of the Muslims.

He expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the death of former member of AJK legislative Assembly Sardar Saghir Khan Chughtai who lost his life in a road accident near Azad Pattan plunging aboard his van in Jhelum river few days back and whom body could not be recovered so far despite continual hectic efforts by the State government.

Paying rich tributes to the departed soul Farooq Haider said that Sardar Sagheer was a man of principle who served the people of his constituency with missionary spirit.