No hurdle in passage of budgets: Governor Punjab

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday there was no hurdle in the passage of federal and provincial budgets as all allies were with the government.

He said this while talking to the media on the inauguration of the new building of government school in Chak No.515-GB of Toba Tek Singh, and a water filtration plant by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in Chak No.289-GB Pir Mahal and solar system in Toba Tek Singh, the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) campus.

He said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction, adding that work was underway on Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority projects worth Rs 5 billion. The incumbent government was taking practical steps to improve education, health, and others sectors, he added.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing principled politics, and his only aim was to see Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

He said that the opposition’s war of words on the budget was tantamount to public enmity, whereas the government and its allies were on the same page, which would help get the budget passed easily.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that despite the corona pandemic, the federal and Punjab governments had allocated sufficient funds for education, health, clean drinking water, and public welfare projects.

He said the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure and all promises made with the public would be fulfilled, adding the government had also taken exemplary

steps to root out corruption and to bring reforms in public institutions.

Regarding Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, the Punjab Governor said the Punjab government had allocated sufficient funds for clean drinking water in the budget for the next fiscal year.

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was working expeditiously for the provision of safe and potable water in the cities as well as in the villages. No impediment in providing safe drinking water would be tolerated, and the promise of providing safe drinking water would be fulfilled at the earliest, he added.

MNA Riaz Ahmad Fatiana, MPA Syed Ahmad Saadi, Chaudhry Ashfaq, Hajji Mohammad Ramzan, and others were also present on occasion.