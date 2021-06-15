PSX loses 93 points to close at 48,632

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 93 points on Tuesday, with a negative change of 0.19 percent, closing at 48,632.56 points against 48,726.08 points on the last working day.

A total of 1,224,569,852 shares valuing Rs 28.170 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,217,847,122 shares of Rs 42.852 billion the previous day.

As many as 403 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 143 of them recorded gain and 237 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd, with the volume of 312,971,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.24, WorldCall Telecom with the volume of 147,624,000 and price per share of Rs 4.23 and Byco Petroleum with the volume of 129,354,000 and price per share of Rs12.83.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs 39.97 per share, closing at Rs 2,196.81 whereas Indus Motor Co was a runner up with Rs 27.20 rise in share prices to close at Rs 1,346.23. Nestle Pakistan recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 68.99 per share price, closing at Rs 5,730.01, followed by Sanofi Aventis, whose share prices reduced by Rs 23 per share, closing at Rs 955.