PSX witnesses bullish trend, close at 48,726 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed the bullish trend, gaining 421.36 points, with a positive change of 0.87 percent, closing at 48,726.08 points against 48,304.72 points on the last working day.

A total of 1,217,847,122 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 1,024,223,098 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs42.852 billion against Rs24.881 billion the previous day.

As many as 413 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 238 of them recorded gain and 161 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trade companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 109,211,000 shares and price per share of Rs11.83, Hum network with a volume of 108,394,500 and price per share of Rs8.62 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 98,041,000 and price per share of Rs8.69.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs190 per share, closing at Rs9690 whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs150.47, closing at Rs2156.84.

Sapphire Fiber recorded a maximum decrease of Rs37.97 per share, closing at Rs762.03 followed by Faisal Spinning, the share prices of which decreased by Rs20 per share, closing at Rs410.